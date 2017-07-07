FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UK defence minister welcomes Syria ceasefire, wants to see results
July 7, 2017 / 7:07 PM / a month ago

UK defence minister welcomes Syria ceasefire, wants to see results

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L) and British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon (R) stand at an honour cordon for national anthems before their meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 7, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Friday that while he welcomed any ceasefire in Syria's six-year-old civil war, he wanted to see results on the ground.

"The recent history of the Syrian civil war is littered with ceasefires and it would be nice ... one day to have a ceasefire," Fallon said at an event in Washington.

"None of these have turned out to be ceasefires, they have been broken persistently, broken by the regime and indeed broken by Russian activity itself. So, ... we welcome any ceasefire, but let's see it, let's see the results on the ground," Fallon said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish

