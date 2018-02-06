Shells hits camp for displaced in northwest Syria - report

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Shells hit a camp for internally displaced Syrians near the Syrian-Turkey border on Tuesday, killing at least one person, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The shells which hit the camp at Atmeh village, in rebel-held Idlib province, were fired from the Kurdish-held Afrin region just to its north, according to the Observatory and an Atmeh resident, who put the death toll at three.

Fighting is raging in Afrin between the Kurdish YPG militia and Turkish forces that launched a major offensive against the area last month.

The YPG said in a statement posted on its social media networks that Turkey was behind the attack and that accusations that the YPG had carried it out were lies.