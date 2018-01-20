Syrian Kurdish YPG says Turkish strikes kill nine

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in the Afrin region said Turkish air strikes killed six civilians and three fighters there on Saturday.

YPG spokesman Birusk Hasaka told Reuters one of the fighters belonged to the YPG and the two others were from its all-female affiliate, the YPJ. The attacks also wounded 13 civilians, he said.

Turkey opened a new front in Syria’s war on Saturday with airstrikes against Afrin that raised the prospect of worsening relations between Ankara and NATO ally Washington.