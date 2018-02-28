FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
World News
February 28, 2018 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

Lavrov says Syria has eliminated chemical weapons, rejects claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov said on Wednesday that Syria has eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles and placed them under international control, despite “absurd claims” against the Assad government.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Lavrov, addressing the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, accused the United States and its allies of “simply exploiting baseless allegations of toxic weapons use by Damascus as a tool of anti-Syrian political engineering”.

Earlier, U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told reporters that Russia has violated its commitments as guarantor of the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile and preventing the Assad government from using them.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.