Russia tells U.S. - Unacceptable to politicise chemical weapons inspections in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by phone on Thursday it was unacceptable to politicise the work of chemical weapons inspectors in Syria, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures during a meeting with his Surinamese counterpart Yldiz Pollack-Beighle in Moscow, Russia October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russia earlier set out why it disputed U.N. and Western accusations that the Syrian government had been behind a deadly chemical attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in April that killed dozens.