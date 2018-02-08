Syria calls U.S.-led coalition strike in east Syria 'war crime'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria on Thursday described a strike by the U.S.-led coalition overnight in east Syria as a “war crime” and called for the coalition to be dismantled, Syrian state news agency (SANA) said.

“We demand (that the international community) condemn this massacre and hold the coalition responsible for it,” SANA reported, citing a letter sent by the foreign ministry to the United Nations and saying that the coalition was illegal and should be disbanded.