After quitting talks, Syrian government envoy blames Saudis

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government envoy to U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva said on Friday that Saudi Arabia had “mined the way” to the meeting and did not want a political solution to the conflict.

The Syrian government delegation earlier quit the talks in Geneva, blaming the opposition’s rejection of any role for President Bashar al-Assad in any interim government.

“Saudi policy is the foundation that got this matter to where it is. They do not want any success for the political, peaceful solution,” Bashar al-Ja‘afari, who also serves as Syria’s U.N. envoy, said in an interview with al-Mayadeen television.