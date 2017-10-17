FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-backed Syrian militias raise flag in Raqqa stadium
October 17, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 4 days ago

U.S.-backed Syrian militias raise flag in Raqqa stadium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAQQA, Syria (Reuters) - U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) raised a militia flag inside Raqqa stadium on Tuesday, one of the last remaining areas that were held by Islamic State in its former capital, a Reuters witness said.

The flag of the Kurdish YPG, the strongest of the militias in the SDF, was planted in the middle of the stadium, where fighting had ended, but which had not been fully cleared of landmines, militia fighters told the witness.

Reporting By John Davison in Raqqa; Writing by Angus McDowall in Beirut; editing by John Stonestreet

