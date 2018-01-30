FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 2:41 PM / a day ago

France - Syria peace process should begin under U.N. in Geneva, not Sochi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that a peace process for Syria should take place under U.N. auspices in Geneva and not under Russia in the Black Sea resort of Sochi where a Syrian congress began earlier in the day.

“The resolution of this crisis will happen urgently through a solution under United Nations auspices in Geneva. France has that as an immediate objective. It’s not happening in Sochi, it must happen in Geneva,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers.

Reporting by John Irish, Editing by William Maclean

