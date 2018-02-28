FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
World News
February 28, 2018 / 12:52 PM / a day ago

France says Syria allies must exert maximum pressure to ensure truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry called on Russia and Iran to exert “maximum pressure” on the Syrian government to implement a United Nations-backed ceasefire in eastern Ghouta, which Paris said rebel groups had already agreed to support.

“Armed groups in eastern Ghouta have pledged to the U.N. Security Council to abide by resolution 2401 and accept the truce. Bashar al-Assad’s regime, on the other hand, did not engage in this direction. Security Council resolutions, however, also bind him,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.

She was responding to Russian criticism of rebel groups.

“We therefore call on the Syrian regime’s supporters to exert maximum pressure on it to implement its obligations,” she added.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.