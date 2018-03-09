FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 2:54 PM / Updated a day ago

ICRC: Eastern Ghouta aid convoy unloaded all aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An aid convoy into Syria’s eastern Ghouta on Friday unloaded all its aid in the opposition-held area’s main town of Douma and crossed back into government-held territory, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria told Reuters.

The convoy consisted of 13 trucks of food supplies that could not be delivered on Monday, when an earlier convoy halted its delivery and left because of ongoing fighting.

The convoy is now at the al-Wafideen crossing checkpoint in government-held territory.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson

