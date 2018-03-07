Army firing on Mesraba before infantry attack - Syrian state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television on Wednesday said Syrian army units were attacking militant defences in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta town of Mesraba with preparatory fire to secure the entry of infantry units, citing its correspondent there.

It broadcast live footage from the outskirts of Mesraba, whose capture would nearly cut the rebel enclave in two, showing very large clouds of smoke rising into the air behind a row of buildings along with the sound of a jet and the noise of blasts.