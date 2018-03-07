FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
World News
March 7, 2018 / 9:41 AM / a day ago

Army firing on Mesraba before infantry attack - Syrian state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television on Wednesday said Syrian army units were attacking militant defences in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta town of Mesraba with preparatory fire to secure the entry of infantry units, citing its correspondent there.

It broadcast live footage from the outskirts of Mesraba, whose capture would nearly cut the rebel enclave in two, showing very large clouds of smoke rising into the air behind a row of buildings along with the sound of a jet and the noise of blasts.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.