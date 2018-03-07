FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan, Iran's Rouhani agree to speed up effort for ceasefire in Syria's Ghouta - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to speed up efforts for the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria’s eastern Ghouta region, a source in Erdogan’s office said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The two leaders emphasised the importance of Turkey, Russia and Iran showing joint efforts for the implementation of the ceasefire, the source said. Erdogan had also held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday to discuss recent developments in eastern Ghouta.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
