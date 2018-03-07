Turkey's Erdogan, Iran's Rouhani agree to speed up effort for ceasefire in Syria's Ghouta - source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to speed up efforts for the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria’s eastern Ghouta region, a source in Erdogan’s office said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The two leaders emphasised the importance of Turkey, Russia and Iran showing joint efforts for the implementation of the ceasefire, the source said. Erdogan had also held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday to discuss recent developments in eastern Ghouta.