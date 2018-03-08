FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World News
March 8, 2018 / 6:50 PM / Updated a day ago

Fighting in Eastern Ghouta drives out 50,000 civilians - U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The fighting in Syria’s besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta has reportedly driven all civilians out of the towns of Mesraba, Hammouriyeh and Mudeira, which had a combined population of 50,000 in December, a U.N. official said on Thursday.

The civilians were displaced to other areas not under government control, adding to the 15,000 or so people that the U.N. estimated were displaced within eastern Ghouta at the end of January, humanitarian spokeswoman Linda Tom said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.