March 10, 2018 / 11:43 AM / in a day

Syrian army effectively surrounds two eastern Ghouta towns - Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army has in effect cut off the two large eastern Ghouta towns of Douma and Harasta by advancing into areas between them and the rest of the rebel enclave, and by bringing roads linking them into firing range, a war monitor said.

The advances on Saturday morning included taking the town of Mesraba at a narrow point joining the northern and southern halves of the rebel area, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Dale Hudson

