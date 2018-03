BEIRUT (Reuters) - An international aid convoy crossed a final Syrian army checkpoint and began to enter the besieged, rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta, a Reuters witness said on Monday.

Separately, Ali al-Za’tari, a senior United Nations official with the convoy, told Reuters it would take “many hours” to offload the aid in the enclave and that it might be “well after nightfall” before it could leave eastern Ghouta.