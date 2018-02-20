FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 12:59 PM / a day ago

France says Syria's Ghouta bombing violates humanitarian law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday that the bombing of Syria’s eastern Ghouta by pro-government forces amounted to a serious violation of international humanitarian law, calling for a humanitarian truce.

The attacks “deliberately target inhabited areas and civilian infrastructure, including medical ones. They constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“These acts engage the responsibility of the Syrian regime, but also that of Russia and Iran, which are its main backers and who, in the framework of the Astana agreements, have vouched for a ceasefire that is supposed to apply to Ghouta.”

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Marine Pennetier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

