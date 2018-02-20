France says Syria's Ghouta bombing violates humanitarian law

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday that the bombing of Syria’s eastern Ghouta by pro-government forces amounted to a serious violation of international humanitarian law, calling for a humanitarian truce.

The attacks “deliberately target inhabited areas and civilian infrastructure, including medical ones. They constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“These acts engage the responsibility of the Syrian regime, but also that of Russia and Iran, which are its main backers and who, in the framework of the Astana agreements, have vouched for a ceasefire that is supposed to apply to Ghouta.”