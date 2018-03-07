FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 11:54 AM / a day ago

Russia's Ghouta policy aims for 'demographic change'- Syrian opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A prominent Syrian opposition official, Suheir al-Atassi, on Tuesday accused Russia of attempting to force through “demographic change” in the besieged rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta by telling residents to surrender or leave.

“The scorched earth policy and pushing residents to surrender or choose forced displacement and demographic change is what the Russian‮ ‬offer represents,” Atassi told Reuters.

Atassi was a member of the now-disbanded Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
