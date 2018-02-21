Attempts to broker truce for Syria's Ghouta unsuccessful so far - rebel official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Attempts to mediate a ceasefire to stop the heavy bloodshed in Syria’s eastern Ghouta have not succeeded so far, a rebel official said.

“There are attempts from some international and local sides for a truce process in eastern Ghouta and they have not succeeded so far,” said Mohammad Alloush, the political chief of Jaish al-Islam, one of the main rebel factions in eastern Ghouta. He said the mediation was between insurgents and Moscow, the Syrian government’s key ally, but did not elaborate.