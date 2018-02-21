FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated a day ago

Attempts to broker truce for Syria's Ghouta unsuccessful so far - rebel official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Attempts to mediate a ceasefire to stop the heavy bloodshed in Syria’s eastern Ghouta have not succeeded so far, a rebel official said.

“There are attempts from some international and local sides for a truce process in eastern Ghouta and they have not succeeded so far,” said Mohammad Alloush, the political chief of Jaish al-Islam, one of the main rebel factions in eastern Ghouta. He said the mediation was between insurgents and Moscow, the Syrian government’s key ally, but did not elaborate.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Andrew Roche

