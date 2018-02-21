FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 1:30 PM / a day ago

Red Cross seeks access to Syria's Ghouta, but fears worse to come

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on Wednesday for humanitarian access to Syria’s eastern Ghouta to deliver aid, especially to wounded in critical need of treatment in the rebel-held enclave near Damascus.

“We call on all those fighting to show restraint and respect for international humanitarian law when using their weapons. We expect that the situation will get far worse,” ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet told Reuters in Geneva in response to a query.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

