March 7, 2018 / 8:26 AM / a day ago

Syrian government sends reinforcement to eastern Ghouta - Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government has sent reinforcements to join the battle for eastern Ghouta, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday, intensifying efforts to defeat rebels in their last major stronghold near Damascus.

The Observatory said at least 700 fighters with pro-Syrian government militias had arrived at the frontlines in eastern Ghouta. Government forces have seized some 45 percent of the territory in recent days, it said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

