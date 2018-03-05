Aid convoy in Syria's Ghouta retreats due to insecurity, all safe - Red Cross

GENEVA (Reuters) - A humanitarian aid convoy turned back from Douma in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta on Monday after shelling in the town, coinciding with mortars fired on the capital Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

“The team is safe, but given the security situation a decision was taken to go back for now. They off-loaded as much as possible given the current situation on the ground,” ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet said in Geneva.