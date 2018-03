MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Thursday that civilians in Syria’s rebel-held eastern Ghouta had made numerous requests to be evacuated, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin speaking to reporters in Damascus.

A Russian and a Syrian soldier are seen at Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Slideshow (5 Images)

TASS cited Zolotukhin as saying that rebels were continuing to shell the evacuation corridor from eastern Ghouta.