MOSCOW (Reuters) - Militants in Syria’s eastern Ghouta have imposed a curfew in areas under their control to prevent civilians from leaving through a humanitarian corridor while a truce is in place, Interfax news agency reported, citing Russian military.

Russian soldiers are seen guard at a checkpoint near Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

The rebels have also banned mass gatherings of civilians, Interfax quoted Russian Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin as saying on Sunday.