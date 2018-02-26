FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated a day ago

At least 30 killed in eastern Ghouta in 48 hours; aid convoys ready - U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Military operations have killed at least 30 people, including women and children, in Syria’s besieged eastern Ghouta in the last 48 hours, while shelling on Damascus continues from the rebel-held area, a United Nations spokeswoman said on Monday.

“The United Nations has mobilised and is ready to immediately support life-saving aid convoys to several areas in eastern Ghouta as soon as conditions allow, as well as hundreds of medical evacuations,” Linda Tom, a U.N. humanitarian spokeswoman in Damascus, said in emailed comments.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

