Syrian government warplanes kill 21, injure 125 in Eastern Ghouta - monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government warplanes conducted air strikes against rebel-held eastern Ghouta on Thursday, killing 21 people and injuring 125 more, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitoring group, reported.

It said the warplanes pounded various parts of eastern Ghouta, a besieged pocket of satellite towns and farms located near the Syrian capital Damascus.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian army.