March 5, 2018 / 8:13 AM / a day ago

Syrian Observatory - one third of Syria's Ghouta enclave taken by government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army and its allies have captured more than a third of the rebel enclave in eastern Ghouta near Damascus since starting a ground offensive there a week ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Monday.

Abu Mohammad Alaya's building is seen damaged in Douma, Syria March 2, 2018. Picture taken March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The Britain-based war monitor said more than 700 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta in the past two weeks, since the government and its allies began a massive bombardment of the area on Feb. 18 in preparation for the attack.

Reporting By Angus McDowall

