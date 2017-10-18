FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian militant group releases video of leader apparently uninjured
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 3 days ago

Syrian militant group releases video of leader apparently uninjured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two weeks after Russia said it had critically injured the leader of the Tahrir al-Sham militant group in Syria, an undated video was published on Wednesday, purporting to show its leader Abu Mohamad al-Golani, apparently in good health.

The video showed Golani lecturing his fighters and played scenes of militants in battle.

After the reported strike earlier this month, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman said Golani had lost an arm and was in critical condition.

Russia is an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Previously called the Nusra Front, the group severed ties with al Qaeda last year and in January re-branded itself as leading force in the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance. Opposed to the Syrian government, the jihadist group is the dominant faction in the northwestern rebel-held province of Idlib.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch,Suleiman al-Khalidi and Lisa Barrington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
