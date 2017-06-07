Syria warns U.S. coalition to stop strikes - state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry warned a U.S.-led military coalition of the "dangers of escalation" on Wednesday and demanded that it stop carrying out air strikes on Syrian soil, state television reported.

It called the coalition illegitimate and said its actions only served to strengthen Islamic State. It did not say whether it was referring to air strikes against the jihadists, which the U.S. coalition has been carrying out since 2014, or to air strikes that have recently hit pro-Damascus forces.

The statement did not issue a specific threat, but came hours after a military alliance fighting in support of Damascus threatened to hit U.S. positions in Syria - a response to U.S. air strikes on pro-Syrian government forces on Tuesday.