Syrian rebels down army helicopter in southwest - Observatory
December 1, 2017 / 9:22 AM / a day ago

Syrian rebels down army helicopter in southwest - Observatory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian insurgents brought down an army helicopter in southwest Syria on Friday, near the Israel-occupied Golan Heights, a war monitoring group said.

The Syrian military could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the aircraft went down in government territory southwest of Damascus after a missile hit it. Rebels are fighting Syrian government forces in the vicinity.

Two Syrian army officers from the helicopter’s crew died, the Britain-based monitor said.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams

