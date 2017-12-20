FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia denies reports its planes behind deadly strike in Syria's Idlib - RIA
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 5 days ago

Russia denies reports its planes behind deadly strike in Syria's Idlib - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday denied allegations that its warplanes had carried out deadly strikes on a village in Syria’s rebel stronghold of Idlib that killed 19 people, the RIA news agency reported.

The overnight strikes pounded Maar Shureen in the northwest of Idlib province and injured 25 other people, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The dead included seven children, it said.

“The planes of Russia’s air force did not carry out flights in that area,” RIA cited a defence ministry statement as saying.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.