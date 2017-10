BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iranian military chief of staff General Mohammad Baqeri said the Islamic Republic would not accept Israeli violations of Syria, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Military Chief of Staff General Mohammad Baqeri meets with Turkish Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (not seen) in Tehran, Iran October 2, 2017. Turkish Military/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

“It is not acceptable for the Zionist regime to violate Syria anytime it wants,” Baqeri said during a visit to Damascus, according to IRNA.