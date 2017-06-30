FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State withdraws from last area of Aleppo province - war monitor
June 30, 2017 / 12:29 PM / a month ago

Islamic State withdraws from last area of Aleppo province - war monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State militants have withdrawn from the last territory they held in Aleppo province after the Syrian army retook the Ithriya-Rasafa road and areas east of Khanaser, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday.

A military media unit run by the army's ally Hezbollah said soldiers had captured the Ithriya-Rasafa road and besieged Islamic State's positions east of Khanaser. It did not say the jihadist group had abandoned those positions.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Louise Ireland

