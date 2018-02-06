Netanyahu visits Golan Heights, near Syrian border, and cautions Israel's enemies

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to the occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday, peering across the nearby border into Syria and warning Israel’s enemies not to “test” its resolve.

Netanyahu has been cautioning against any attempt by Iran to deepen its military foothold in Syria or construct missile factories in neighbouring Lebanon.

Lebanon’s top three leaders accused Israel on Tuesday of threatening the stability of the border region between them amid rising tension over territorial and maritime boundaries.

“We seek peace but are prepared for any scenario and I wouldn’t suggest to anyone that they test us,” Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks during the Golan visit.

He did not mention Iran or its Lebanese militia ally, Hezbollah, both main players in Syria’s civil war, by name.

Netanyahu was accompanied to a hilltop observation point, some three kms (two miles) from a 1974 ceasefire line, by his security cabinet.

They were briefed on the security situation in the area by Israel’s armed forces chief and the military commander of the northern region, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.