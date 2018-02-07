FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World News
February 7, 2018 / 7:22 AM / a day ago

Syria says Israeli war planes target a position near Damascus - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army said Israeli war planes fired a number of rockets from Lebanese airspace targeting an army position in a rural area near Damascus on Wednesday, a statement carried by Syrian state television said.

The army destroyed most of the missiles, it said, but did not give details of any damage or casualties.

“The general command of the armed forces holds Israel fully responsible for the dangerous consequences for its repeated, aggressive and uncalculated adventures,” the army statement said.

Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.