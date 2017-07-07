FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Russia, U.S. and Jordan agree to back ceasefire in southwest Syria - Petra
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 5:37 PM / a month ago

Russia, U.S. and Jordan agree to back ceasefire in southwest Syria - Petra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russia, the United States and Jordan have agreed to back a ceasefire in southwestern Syria and the truce will take effect on Sunday, Jordan's state news agency Petra said on Friday.

It cited government spokesman Mohammed Momani as saying that based on "arrangements reached in Amman, a ceasefire will take place along a line of contact agreed upon between Syrian government forces and associated troops on one side and rebels on the other."

A U.S. official said earlier that the U.S., Russia and regional countries had reached a ceasefire deal in southwestern Syria.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Andrew Heavens

