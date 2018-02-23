FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Macron says has hopeful of getting U.N. resolution on Syria truce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was hopeful that the United Nations Security Council would call for a ceasefire in Syria.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel appealed to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin -- whose military intervention in Syria gave President Bashar al-Assad the upper hand in the seven-year-old conflict -- to stop bombardments of the rebel-held pocket of eastern Ghouta. [nL8N1QD54L]

Macron added that he would continue his efforts to mediate if a ceasefire proved to be impossible.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

