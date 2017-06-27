U.S.-led coalition says hit Islamic State targets in Syrian town

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition said on Tuesday it had conducted strikes on Islamic State targets in the Syrian town of al-Mayadeen this week and it would assess allegations that dozens of people had been killed in an air strike there on Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights earlier said dozens of people had been killed on Monday in al-Mayadeen in an air strike believed to have been carried out by the coalition on an Islamic Sate prison.

"The Coalition conducted strikes on known ISIS command and control facilities and other ISIS infrastructure in (Mayadeen), Syria, June 25 and 26," Colonel Joe Scrocca, coalition director of public affairs, said in an email to Reuters.

"The removal of these facilities disrupts ISIS's ability to facilitate and provoke terrorist attacks against the coalition, our partner forces and in our homelands. This mission was meticulously planned and executed to reduce the risk of collateral damage and potential harm to non-combatants."