February 22, 2018 / 6:32 PM / a day ago

Syrian YPG militia: government has taken control of Aleppo district

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia commander in Aleppo said the group’s fighters had gone to nearby Afrin region to help repel a Turkish assault and as a result the Syrian government had regained control over Kurdish-held districts in Aleppo.

“We in Aleppo have gone to the Afrin canton. As a result the eastern districts of Aleppo city fell under the control of the Syrian regime,” said Furat Khalil, YPG commander in Aleppo, in a message to Reuters.

Reporting By Ellen Francis; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
