Syrian YPG militia: government has taken control of Aleppo district

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia commander in Aleppo said the group’s fighters had gone to nearby Afrin region to help repel a Turkish assault and as a result the Syrian government had regained control over Kurdish-held districts in Aleppo.

“We in Aleppo have gone to the Afrin canton. As a result the eastern districts of Aleppo city fell under the control of the Syrian regime,” said Furat Khalil, YPG commander in Aleppo, in a message to Reuters.