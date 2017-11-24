Syrian opposition chief says Sochi does not serve political process

RIYADH (Reuters) - The chief negotiator of Syria’s main opposition said early on Saturday that Russia’s proposal to hold a congress of the Syrian government and opposition in Sochi did not serve the political process.

Nasr al-Hariri arrives at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

Nasr Hariri called on the international community, including Russia, “to focus all our work on serving the political process according to the U.N.-sponsored Geneva track in order to save time and achieve the desired goal”.