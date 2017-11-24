FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian opposition chief says Sochi does not serve political process
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 10:00 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Syrian opposition chief says Sochi does not serve political process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The chief negotiator of Syria’s main opposition said early on Saturday that Russia’s proposal to hold a congress of the Syrian government and opposition in Sochi did not serve the political process.

Nasr al-Hariri arrives at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool

Nasr Hariri called on the international community, including Russia, “to focus all our work on serving the political process according to the U.N.-sponsored Geneva track in order to save time and achieve the desired goal”.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.