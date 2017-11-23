FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition to form delegation to take part in U.N. talks
#World News
November 23, 2017 / 11:37 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Syrian opposition to form delegation to take part in U.N. talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian opposition will form a 50-member delegation to participate in U.N.-sponsored talks in Geneva, the main Syrian opposition meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh told a news conference late on Thursday.

“There will be further meetings tomorrow to decide the members of the delegation and determine its working mechanism,” Basma Qadmani, a member of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, said.

Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Susan Thomas

