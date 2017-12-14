Syrian opposition says U.N. talks are in 'great danger'

GENEVA (Reuters) - The international community must do more to persuade the Syrian government to negotiate in U.N.-led talks, which were in “great danger”, the head of the opposition delegation said after an eighth round ended in failure in Geneva on Thursday.

Opposition negotiator Nasr Hariri told a news conference that the government of President Bashar al-Assad hated the talks process and rejected all negotiations, and although there was pressure from its ally Russia, “another state” was putting obstacles in the path of the Geneva talks.