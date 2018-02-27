FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Turkey expects Czech authorities to compensate for release of Syrian Kurd leader - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects Czech authorities to compensate for the “mistake” of releasing Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Tuesday.

A Czech court ruled that Muslim, who was detained in Prague over the weekend at the request of Turkey, be released despite Turkey’s call for his detention pending an extradition request. Ankara accuses him of disrupting the state and aggravated murder.

Gul said the court’s decision was due to political reasons, adding Turkey would “never accept this decision”. He said Turkey would pursue its legal rights on the issue.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

