February 27, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Czechs reject Turkish criticism after releasing Syrian Kurdish leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Foreign Ministry rejected accusations the country supported terrorism, following statements from Turkish government officials critical of a Czech court’s decision to release a Syrian Kurdish leader.

Saleh Muslim was detained over the weekend in the Czech capital at the request of Turkey, which accuses him of disrupting the state and aggravated murder. Turkey’s government said his release was political and “a clear support for terror”.

“The Czech Republic strongly rejects any accusation of support of international terrorism,” the ministry said, adding extradition proceedings have not been concluded by the court decision.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alison Williams

