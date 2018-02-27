FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 27, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Syrian Kurdish leader released in Prague calls Turkish charges false

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Former Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim said on Tuesday he had been aware of a Turkish warrant for his arrest but did not take it seriously, calling the allegations against him false.

Muslim was detained over the weekend in the Czech capital at the request of Turkey, which accuses him of disrupting the state and aggravated murder.

A court released him on Tuesday despite Turkey’s call for his detention pending an extradition request.

Muslim, who pledged to the Czech court to remain in the European Union pending further proceedings, told reporters he had not decided where he would go next. He added he had permission for residency in EU member Finland.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.