Turkish, Czech foreign ministers to discuss extradition of Syrian Kurd leader

ANKARA (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Turkey and the Czech Republic will discuss the possible extradition of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Sunday, after the main Kurdish-led coalition party said Muslim had been arrested in Prague.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkey’s justice ministry said Turkey had started efforts to have Muslim extradited to Ankara. Bozdag told reporters the justice, interior and foreign ministries were working for Muslim’s extradition.

Muslim was co-chair of the PYD, the major component of the coalition that runs autonomous parts of northern Syria. Ankara sees the PYD as an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK, which has waged a three-decade insurgency on Turkish soil.