a month ago
U.S.-backed forces encircle Raqqa after closing last route into city - monitor
June 29, 2017 / 2:37 PM / a month ago

U.S.-backed forces encircle Raqqa after closing last route into city - monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S.-backed forces on Thursday fully encircled the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa after closing the militants' last way out from the south, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters that launched a long-anticipated assault on the Islamists' de facto Syrian capital this month, had earlier said they were on the point of cutting off Raqqa's last exit.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

