Buses inside Raqqa to transport IS fighters and families out - monitor
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 6:38 AM / in 4 days

Buses inside Raqqa to transport IS fighters and families out - monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said on Saturday there were buses inside Syria’s Raqqa which would be used to transport remaining Islamic State fighters and their families out of the city.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Arab and Kurdish militias, has been battling since June to defeat Islamic State in Raqqa, which served as the jihadist group’s de facto capital in Syria.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Tom Perry; Editing by Adrian Croft

