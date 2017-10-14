Raqqa tribal chiefs say SDF agrees to let Syrian IS fighters leave city - statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Tribal chiefs are organising a way for Syrian Islamic State fighters to leave the Syria city of Raqqa after the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces agreed to a proposal that would secure their departure, the chiefs said in a statement sent to Reuters by a member of Raqqa’s civil council.

Saying their aim was to spare bloodshed, the tribal sheikhs said they had called on both the SDF and the U.S.-backed coalition fighting Islamic State to “settle the situation” of remaining Syrian fighters in the city, and to “secure their exit to areas outside the city with our guarantees”.