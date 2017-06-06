FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Turkey will retaliate if Syria's Raqqa operation presents threat - PM
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey will retaliate if Syria's Raqqa operation presents threat - PM

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a news conference in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 23, 2017.David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday Ankara will retaliate immediately if the operation by U.S.-backed forces to capture Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria, presents a threat to Turkey.

Speaking to deputies from the ruling AK Party after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they had launched their battle for Raqqa, Yildirim said Turkey was taking the necessary measures on the issue.

Turkey views the Kurdish YPG militia within the SDF as a terrorist group aligned with militants who have fought an insurgency in southeast Turkey since 1984.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.